UNITED STATES—When businesses expand internationally, they often need to transfer senior management or specialist employees to the new countries who can set up operations and train the local teams. This can help the business maintain consistency, uphold corporate standards, and accelerate growth in new markets.

Countries like Germany, Canada, the US, and New Zealand have created global mobility and intra-company transfer visa programs to allow multinationals to quickly and legally transfer key personnel from other nations. Perhaps one significant mobility program is the United Kingdom’s Global Mobility visa.

This article explores the different Global Mobility Visas and how they are crucial in bridging the talent gap in a global economy.

What are the UK Global Mobility Visas

The UK Global Business Mobility visas are a group of five temporary work visas that allow foreign-based organizations to send their key staff to the UK to establish new branches, fulfil a contract with a British business, or undertake any company-related work assignment.

One key requirement of the Global Mobility visas is that the organization issue the employee a certificate of sponsorship, which they’ll use to apply for the visa. To get a certificate of sponsorship, employers must be approved by the UK Home Office as visa sponsors and given a sponsor license.

There are also other requirements that the employee must meet before they can apply for the mobility visa. This includes having an eligible job offer and meeting the minimum income threshold for the role.

Here’s an overview of the different UK Global Mobility visas:

1. Senior or Specialist Worker Visa

The Senior or Specialist Worker visa is for highly skilled workers such as senior employees, managers, directors, and specialist technicians. Employers can send these staff to the UK to work in a British business linked to their overseas organization.

2. Graduate Trainee Visa

The Graduate Trainee visa allows employees on a graduate training program to enter the UK to work in a role linked to their training program that will lead to a senior or specialist management position.

3. UK Expansion Worker Visa

With the UK Expansion Worker Visa, foreign organizations that have yet to start trading in the UK can send a senior or specialist employee to establish a new branch of their business in the UK.

4. Service Supplier Visa

The Service Supplier Visa is ideal for workers who intend to provide services as part of a contract for a British business on behalf of their overseas employer. It is also suitable for self-employed or independent professionals who need to fulfil a contract in the UK. Note that the contract to be fulfilled under this visa must be covered by a UK international trade agreement.

5. Secondment Worker Visa

Sponsoring organizations can use the Secondment Worker Visa to transfer their employees to the UK to work for a British business under a high-value contract or investment worth a minimum of £50 million.

Other Global Mobility Visas

Here are some other visa programs that allow international business to move their staff across countries for work assignments:

1. Canada Intra-company Transfer

The Intra-company Transfer (ICT) work permit allows foreign businesses to send their employees to work in Canada in a parent, subsidiary, branch, or affiliate of the company. The Canadian enterprise and the foreign company must be actively doing business together.

Additionally, to be eligible for the ICT work permit, the employee must be an executive, senior manager, or a staff with specialized or advanced knowledge.

2. New Zealand Employee of Relocating Business

This visa is available to key employees of companies that do not qualify for other resident visas. It enables businesses relocating to New Zealand to bring their staff along, provided the relocation is endorsed by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise. The company must also comply with the country’s work, immigration, and tax regulations.

Successful visa applicants are required to work for the relocating company for the first 24 months after the move, and the visa can serve as a pathway to permanent residency.

3. Germany Intra-corporate Transfer (ICT) Visa

The Intra-Corporate Transfer (ICT) Card is a temporary residence permit for employees of international companies who are assigned to a branch or corporate entity of their organization in Germany. It is specifically designed for managers, specialists, and trainees on short-term secondments.

The ICT permit is valid for a minimum of one year or the duration of the transfer, whichever is shorter. It can be extended for up to three years for managers and specialists and up to one year for trainee employees.

4. United States Intra-company Transferee Visa

The L-1 Intra-company Transferee visa is a nonimmigrant visa that allows U.S. employers to transfer executives, managers, and workers with specialized knowledge from their affiliated foreign offices to a U.S.-based office. It also permits foreign companies without an existing U.S. office to send this vital workforce to the United States to establish a new branch.

Benefits of the Global Mobility Visas

Global mobility visas play a crucial role in addressing the skills shortage faced in many developed economies. As sectors like technology, healthcare, and finance experience rapid growth, there is an increasing demand for skilled professionals that often exceeds the domestic workforce. These visas allow companies to bring in qualified professionals who possess expertise that is either rare or underdeveloped locally.

The ability of Global Mobility visas to facilitate the easy movement of talent across international borders is essential for the expansion of multinational companies. Businesses can quickly relocate employees to different regions, helping them set up new offices, oversee projects, and train local teams.

One of the most significant advantages of Global Mobility Visas is the ability to enhance knowledge transfer between regions. Employees who relocate from other countries bring specialized skills and diverse perspectives, which can drive new ideas and improve business practices.

Furthermore, these visas provide individuals with opportunities for professional development, career growth, and cultural enrichment. So, while employers gain access to much-needed skills, their employees can advance their careers internationally.