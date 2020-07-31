SANTA MONICA—A woman claims a glove was found in her husband’s food from the Cheesecake Factory in Santa Monica on July 27, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles’s report.

The news reported that customer Aurie Graham said her family’s food was delivered to them in a sealed package from Cheesecake Factory in Santa Monica, and when they opened up the containers and started eating, they found a latex glove in their chicken alfredo.

“I went to the lobby of the hotel, received the order. It was completely sealed and packaged. I got upstairs and we began to eat our food, and my husband was eating his fettuccine alfredo, and he took a bite and he thought it was hard chicken or some overcooked cheese and come to find out, it was a latex glove that had been melted into the food,” said Graham. Graham said her husband is “high-risk” for COVID-19 and they are concerned about any possible risk of infection.

Graham said she immediately called the Santa Monica restaurant and spoke with a manager. They said she will get callback the next day, and she did in the afternoon on July 28.

“We did get a call from someone from the Cheesecake Factory who apologized, which is nice, and offered us a 200 dollar gift certificate to come and eat there again, but really is that the price of life? Of not knowing, of negligence? Possibly my husband could have been exposed to who knows what,” said Graham in the FOX’s report.

She said that she has concerns not only about the pandemic, but the risk of melting latex. “Not even the fact that we’re in a pandemic right now, but also there are chemicals that are in latex that have been melted into the food he’s eating and the number one way that you’re catching the virus is through your mouth and he put his mouth on this latex glove,” said Graham.

The Senior Vice President of Operations, Spero G. Alex, from The Cheesecake Factory released a statement regarding the claim. “We take food safety and sanitation very seriously and are committed to providing a safe dining experience to all of our guests whether they dine-in or order take-out and delivery. We are very concerned to hear of this complaint and are reviewing our food safety procedures with the restaurant team. We are also reaching out to the guest to express our sincere concern and to apologize for this failure in service.”