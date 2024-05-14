MALIBU—On May 8, the city of Malibu indicated on its website that state, county and Malibu officials and law enforcement held a press conference to announce the “Go Safely PCH” driver education campaign at the site of the Ghost Tires Memorial commemorating the nearly 60 people who have lost their lives on PCH in the last 10 years, as well new traffic safety improvements on PCH.

Officials announced actions being taken at the state and local level to decrease deaths and serious injuries on Pacific Coast Highway and make it safer for residents, pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists. Speakers included Toks Omishakin, Secretary, California State Transportation Administration (CalSTA); Lindsey P. Horvath, Chair, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors; Barbara Rooney, Director, California Office of Traffic Safety (Cal OTS); Douglas Young, California Highway Patrol (CHP) Assistant Chief, Southern Division; Tony Tavares, Director, California Department of Transportation (Caltrans); Steve Uhring, Mayor, City of Malibu.

PCH has been a safety concern for the city of Malibu for years. The Malibu City Council declared a local state of emergency to address the increasingly dangerous conditions on the highway, culminating in the deaths of four Pepperdine University students struck by a speeding driver while walking along PCH in October 2023.

The CalSTA and CalOTS campaign includes 31 billboards placed along freeways outside Malibu, as well as posters, lawn signs, and social media advertising. The officials and law enforcement attending the press conference signed the pledge wall, making a commitment to do their part to slow down and drive safely as part of the collective effort to make PCH safer.

