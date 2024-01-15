DETROIT, MI–It was a Playoff game straight out of a Hollywood script, an abundance of storylines between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions at Ford field on Sunday night. A battle of Quarterbacks- It lived up to expectations as Jared Goff outdueled Matthew Stafford in a 24-23 victory in Super Wild Card Weekend on January 14.

The streak is over: The Detroit Lions have won a playoff game for the first time since January 5 1992. Lions QB Jared Goff got sweet revenge over Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, who unloaded him three years ago in an historic trade in NFL history.

Thanks to a strong offensive first half and a stout defensive second half. The Lions survived a Rams comeback to earn their first playoff win in over thirty years.

The Lions will host either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Philadelphia Eagles next week in the divisional round.

Detroit started with the ball and started fast. The Lions went 75 yards in 10 plays, with David Montgomery scoring a 1-yard touchdown to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams responded when the QB found rookie Wide Receivers Puka Nacua for a 50-yard touchdown down the left sideline, cutting a high-scoring affair to 14-10.

Goff was methodical, spreading the ball to five receivers in the first quarter alone, and making checks at the line. Goff finished 22 for 27 for 277 yards, one touchdown and a 121.8 passer rating.

What cost the Rams was their inability to score touchdowns in the Red Zone. 0 for 3, incluiding a controversial decision with 8:10 remaining in the 4th quarter. Trailing 24-20 on the 13-yard line, McVay opted to kick yet another field goal to bring them within a point at 24-23. Alas, the Rams would never score again.

Stafford and rookie sensation Puka Nacua were brilliant in defeat. The former Lion, Stafford returned to the confines in which he spent the first 12 seasons of his career.

Nacua caught 9 passes for 181 yards abd a TD in his Playoff debut. While Stafford was magnificent in his Homecoming- 25 of 36 for 367 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

He is the Lions all-time leader in touchdowns and passing yards, it was an emotional moment for himself, wife Kelly and theirfour daughters on the sidelines.

The Lions drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009. The Lions traded Stafford for Goff and a bevy of draft selections in January 2020.

Both Running Backs, David Montgomery and 2023 first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs found the end zone. The Lions running attack is a key reason the Motor City is moving on to play and live another week.

the Rams will be left to stomach elimination all off-season following a loss to their former QB.