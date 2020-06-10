UNITED STATES—On Sunday, June 7, conservative political commentator Candace Owens stated that her campaign to support Michael Dyke’s café in Alabama was suspended by GoFundMe after the company found her fundraiser to be “in support of hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, terrorism, or intolerance of any kind.” In its statement, GoFundMe stated it would transfer the funds Owens raised to the café after ending her campaign.

Owens raised more than $200,000 in support of Birmingham’s Parkside Café, amid co-owner Michael Dykes stating that protestors were “idiots” for “honoring a thug” in a text message revealed by a co-worker on Facebook. Three employees quit when the comments went public. Dukes later told AL.com that he regrets making the comments regarding Floyd.

Owens’ controversial comments were brought up while speaking to Glenn Beck, a conservative political commentator.

“The fact that he has been held up as a martyr sickens me. George Floyd was not a good person; I don’t care who wants to spin that. I don’t care how CNN wants to make you think he changed his life around,” Owens said in an interview with Beck. “He was just after his sixth or fifth stint in prison.”

A Twitter user replied to her comment stating:

“Wait a second. George Floyd didn’t have a completely flawless past? He’s had a run-ins with the law before? Oh well, I guess it’s totally okay to crush his neck for 9 minutes without due process. Everybody stop protesting please, Glenn Beck & Candace Owens said it’s okay.”