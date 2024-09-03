ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETARY—On September 1, gold star family members spoke out against Vice President Kamala Harris after she publicly scrutinized former President Donald J. Trump over his recent visit to Arlington National Cemetery on the third anniversary of the Abbey Gate bombing during the Afghanistan withdrawal that killed 13 U.S. servicemembers.



Harris claimed on X that Trump being present at Arlington Cemetery was a “disgrace” and nothing more than a “political stunt.”



The Gold Star families spoke out via video on the X social media platform.



“This is Mark Schmitz, gold star father of Marine, Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz. Here we are in a beautiful holiday weekend day, I got to stop what I’m doing, spending time with what’s left of my family, to address a heinous, vile and disgusting post put out by Kamala Harris trying to incite those that don’t follow the truth that President Trump was in Arlington as a political stunt, shows how much you know about the 13 families we invited him there.



Groundwork was put into place by Congressman Issa’s office to make sure we followed protocol. Why did we did we want Trump there? It wasn’t to help his political campaign.

We wanted a leader.



That explains why you [Kamala Harris] and Joe [Biden] didn’t get a call. Imagine for a second that your kid is killed. There’s a President in the United States willing to take you under his wing and listen to you. That’s what we found in President Trump, certainly not you [Kamala Harris], and certainly not Joe Biden.”



It has been two years since the Biden-Harris withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan that led to a deadly attack on American soldiers who had been in Afghanistan since 2011. Thirteen American Soldiers were killed, many others were wounded. In addition, there was U.S. military equipment worth billions of dollars left behind enemy lines.



House Republicans have held multiplce4 hearings with the Oversight Committee, sent more than a dozen letters, and issued at least two subpoenas for documentation on the withdrawal, to no avail. The Biden-Harris Administration has failed to take responsibility for their actions that led to the death of these dedicated soldiers.



News reports indicate that the former President has consistently supported the U.S. Military, First Responders, and the police for over a decade, some of which are listed below.



He was there to help in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. Trump has continued to show support to First Responders, Police and the U.S. Military.



In September 2019, Trump attended a wreath lying ceremony in in memory of the thousands of lives lost in the 9-11 attacks.





According to a press release from the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Memorial Day, 2018, Trump, escorted by Defense Secretary James n. Mattis, and Army General Michael Howard, Commanding General, U.S. Army Military District of Washington, laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as a lone bugler played taps and a moment of silence was observed.





President and First Lady Melania Trump visited the U.S. Soldiers at the Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on the day after Christmas in 2018.



In November 2019, President Trump visited the troops in Afghanistan over Thanksgiving weekend.



On Friday, May 22, 2020, then, President Trump hosted the riders participating in the, “Rolling to Remember,” motorcycle ride that takes place across the U.S.



The U.S. Department of Defense reported that on May 25, 2020, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence participated in the Memorial Day services at “The noble fortress,” of Fort McHenry in Baltimore Maryland.



