SAN FRANCISCO–Klay Thompson dropped 30 points and hit eight 3-pointers to lead the Warriors past the Los Angeles Lakers 127-100 in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinals series at the Chase Center on Thursday, May 4. The series is even at 1-1, the Lakers still managed to get the split with Tuesday nights opening victory.

The incredible performance marked Thompson’s sixth career playoff game with at least eight 3-pointers, which is the most in NBA history. A dominating second quarter by the Warriors proved to be the knockout blow against the Lakers.

Golden State opened the second quarter on a 14-4 run before outsourcing the Lakers by 18 in the period. Thompson had 19 of his 30 points in the first half behind five 3-pointers, which completely stole any momentum away from the Lakers at the break.

Perhaps most importantly, Golden State shut down Davis in the first 24 minutes. Davis, after scoring 30 points and grabbing 23 rebounds in Game 1, was limited to just four points in the first half.

AD finished with only 11 points, oddly missing shots the All-Star normally makes.

The Lakers, after fending off Golden State in a tight Game 1 behind a huge night from Anthony Davis, got off to a solid start on Thursday night. They took a seven-point lead after the first 12 minutes, and dropped five 3-pointers in the first quarter. That, however, is when things flipped completely.

This included a dazzling start for LeBron James, who shot 6 for 8 in the first with a pair of 3-pointers for 14 points as the Lakers led 33-26. He retrieved a loose ball and let it fly for a pretty 3 with 7:47 before halftime but the Warriors were too much.

James scored 21 points at halftime scorching from three point land, finishing with 23 points in the loss

Rui Hachimura added 21 points off the bench, and Davis finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Curry finished with 20 points and 12 assists to go with Thompson’s 30 point night. The Warriors made 21 3-pointers as a team and shot 50% from behind the arc.

Curry showed just how lethal he truly is. Bouncing back from a disappointing Game 1, he facilitated the Warriors offense by passing out of the Lakers double team leading to easy buckets all night.

JaMychal Green, who started in place of Kevon Looney, finished with 15 points, and both Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green added 11 points. Looney, who came off the bench while battling an illness, finished with six points and eight rebounds in 12 minutes. He’s recorded four games so far this postseason with at least 20 rebounds.

Green was the X-factor, he opened up the lanes by spreading the floor by knocking down crucial three pointers. After limited action this postseason, expect JaMychal Green to play in Game 3 and beyond.

Game 3 of the series is set for Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game will air on ABC, Tipoff is 5:30 p.m. It is shaping up to be a thrilling Playoff matchup.