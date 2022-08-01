UNITED STATES—It isn’t news that golf is a rather expensive sport. Nevertheless, you shouldn’t let that discourage you from trying! Nowadays, with online tutorials and great equipment you can rent, anyone can give it a go and experience what it’s like to be out on the course.

If you are preparing for a golf outing or your very first lesson, here is what you need to know about the equipment required for you to make the best out of it. As a beginner, you may wish to skip some of the pricey golf items, so here is a list of the absolutely necessary things to have with you on the golf course, whether you purchase them or rent them.

What Golf Equipment Do Beginners Really Need?

Although we are accustomed to seeing quite a few things around golfers, not all of them are necessary for beginners. For example, while golf clubs are indispensable, a golf bag is not as vital if you have only just started practicing with one club. Here’s what you really need to have in the early stages of playing golf.

1. Golf Clubs

Golf clubs differ in size and purpose. Depending on the shot you are practicing or the distance you need to reach in order to proceed on the golf course, you will have to use the appropriate club. If you are a beginner, you can choose to rent specific clubs or build your own set. You can also purchase a standard set, which includes:

Driver

3-Wood

3-Hybrid

Sand Wedge

Putter

4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 Irons

Pitching Wedge

As a beginner, you will first have to get accustomed to driving and putting. The ultimate goal is to learn how to use all the clubs with a full swing. Therefore, a piece of good advice would be to start purchasing your clubs gradually or keep renting them until a full set is needed.

2. Appropriate Clothes

One of the aspects that give golf an upper-class connotation is the clothing. If you are not dressed appropriately while on the golf course, you may not be allowed to continue to practice or won’t even be allowed on the golf course whatsoever. Untucked t-shirts and inappropriate golf shoes are only two of the big don’ts. Here is what you should be wearing according to professional golf players:

T-shirt with collar and sleeves

Long trainer socks

Knee-length shorts, or long trousers

Golf shoes

Keep in mind that the golf club you are attending can have specific requirements. But don’t worry! If you end up making a mistake or missing something, you will most probably be able to purchase the items from the club’s shop.

3. Gloves

Golf gloves will both protect your hands from getting blisters and bring some extra safety to your grip. Golf gloves come in different sizes and can be made out of different materials. You can get leather, synthetic, or hybrid gloves. As a beginner, synthetic gloves may be the best choice, as those made out of leather can easily stretch and will have to be replaced quite quickly.

Synthetic gloves will give you more flexibility, but won’t allow your hands to breathe as much as those made of leather. On this note, if you can allocate a little more money for this purchase, hybrid gloves cover the best of both: synthetic material on the joints for better flexibility, and leather in the palm for a much stronger grip.

4. Balls

Whereas some golf clubs will supply players with practice balls, it is best to come prepared with your own. There are 4 different types of golf balls:

Tour performance

Tour value

Straight distance

Soft distance

These types will mainly differ in the number of layers, their spin, feel, and the distance they can reach. Golf balls can be quite expensive, so the best advice for a beginner is to purchase a set of used golf balls they can practice on.

Bottom Line

If you are already familiar with all the above, you can start looking at the next items in your equipment. Golf tees, ballmarkers, or a pitch mark repairer could be next on your list. If you also wish to get a head start with your technique, you can check out some online courses for beginners exclusively on performancegolf.com. It’s always a good idea to do some research and practice your setup and swing before hitting the golf course.