GRIFFITH PARK－The public is now allowed to hike in Griffith Park or safely enjoy the golf courses, trails, and parks since The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) has re-opened some of these places on Saturday, May 9.

As the safety and health of the visitors are of importance and remain the top priority, LA County Parks have activated a park monitor program to remind all the guests to keep social distancing and avoid gathering. The safety guidelines include planning ahead, wearing face coverings, washing hands for 20 seconds, not gathering as a group, not sharing food, and staying at least 6 feet apart from others when passing people who you are not hiking with.

“If you are golfing or visiting a public trail this weekend, you need to wear a face-covering from the moment you arrive until the moment you leave and stay at least six feet away from those who don’t live with you. Please follow all of these safety measures.” Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles tweeted on Friday, May 8.

LA County Parks said that visitors are responsible for protecting themselves and others as following the restrictions is the way to stop the spread of COVID-19. “If trails become crowded and the public does not abide by the critical trail safety practices required, there is a risk that trails will be closed again.”

For more information on closures and changes in response to COVID-19, visit the LA County Parks website at https://parks.lacounty.gov/covid-19. Visit the LA County Public Health website for information and guidance, available in multiple languages, on COVID-19: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact (626) 588-5364 or info@parks.lacounty.gov.