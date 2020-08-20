UNITED STATES—On Tuesday, August 18, an mmployee of Good Year shared a slide on social media during an employee orientation class noting that employees are banned from wearing, All Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter, and Make America Great Again attire.

The message indicated that employees of Good Year could not wear such gear as part of a “Zero Tolerance Policy,” but it was okay to wear Black Lives Matter or LGBTQ clothing.

The photograph looked like a slide or PowerPoint that was projected onto a whiteboard. The photo was reportedly taken by an employee at the Topeka plant during a presentation by an area manager from the corporate office in Akron, Ohio. Good Year was founded in 1898.

Good Year denied the claim relaying that the policy is that no political attire could be worn. A photo of the message could no longer be shared on Twitter due to “security reasons.”

One commenter on Twitter sent out a series of tweets indicating that someone could lose their job over wearing Blue Lives Matter attire. The commenter said in a second tweet that he requested a copy of the dress code from Good Year, but has not heard back.

President Trump tweeted out his response suggesting a boycott on a the company that cannot support the President of the United States.

Another social media post depicted a picture of the Good Year blimp with the words, “Just Resign” on it.

According to reports the limousine, dubbed, “The Beast,” that carry’s President Trump in the motorcade uses Good Year tires. There is also a Trump Car in the race. The number 32 car driven by Corey Daniel LaJoie in Nascar races nationwide is “The Trump Car” which also has Good Year tires. On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Lajoie’s team, Go Fas Racing announced the partnership with pro-Donald Trump Political Action Committee Patriots of America (PAC), which is supporting the president’s reelection bid.

In a White House press briefing on Wednesday, August 19, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about the incident with Good Year Tires, questioning if this was a reason for a boycott. Mc Enany clarified this in two statements.

“They came out and said “equity issues.” As far as I’m concerned, Blue Lives Matter is an equity issue. There have been police officers across this country that have been targeted because they wear the badge. Look no further than Dallas, where five police officers died. So Black Lives Matter, an organization who’s in their D.C. branch said, “Black Lives Matter means defund the police.” One of their presidents in New York said, “We will burn down the system.” We all remember, in 2015, the yelling of “Pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon” at them like bacon.”

“Blue Lives Matter is not allowed? And I will stand at this podium and say Blue Lives Matter is an equity issue, and Goodyear needs to come out and acknowledge that. – Kayleigh McEnany