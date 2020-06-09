CALIFORNIA — Goodwill has announced the reopening of 21 stores throughout Southern California with public health measures in regard to COVID-19.

Goodwill closed its operations across Southern California on March 18, citing state and local safety measures. But as health measures have lifted, Goodwill Southern California has announced on their website select stores will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Goodwill wrote in their statement, “Our retail stores and donation centers help fund our employment services. There is a high-level need right now due to the COVID-19 crisis. When you shop and donate at Goodwill SoCal, you help members of our community who are unemployed, as well as people with disabilities and disadvantages.”

Five stores in Los Angeles, two in Pasadena, and two in Glendale will reopen. Singular stores in Victorville, Chino Hills, Hawthorne, Hemet, La Quinta, Lake Elsinore, Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Norco, Pomona, and Redlands will reopen as well.

All freestanding donation centers and other stores will remain closed.

The openings come with guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19. All employees will be given health checks, frequent cleaning of high touch areas will occur, and all employees and shoppers are required to wear face masks at all times. Plexiglass guards have been installed at registers, changing rooms will be temporarily closed, and reduced store hours will allow for increased cleaning. The number of customers allowed in stores will be curtailed and social distancing will be implemented with signs.

Goodwill’s donation process has been adapted to become contactless. Anyone donating items will place their donation in a bin six feet away from employees and the donation will then be isolated in the bin until handled.

Goodwill is a 501(c)(3) registered non-profit that funds its ventures through the donation and reselling of clothes and other household goods. Goodwill Southern California’s main areas of charitable work are in the form of career counseling, skill training, and placement services which in 2019 placed over 4,000 people in jobs.

Goodwill Southern California specializes in providing employment services for veterans, the homeless, individuals with disabilities, at-risk youth, the formerly incarcerated, and many more.

For a complete list of open Goodwill locations in Southern California and information on health measures click here.

To learn more about the services Goodwill Southern California offers or to donate to Goodwill Southern California visit their website https://www.goodwillsocal.org/.