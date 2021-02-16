UNITED STATES−On February 10, GOP leaders and pro-life activists indicated that they will be challenging President Biden’s nomination of California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra, as Health and Human Services HHS Secretary.

“There really is a consensus that Becerra is the worst of the nominees,” said a GOP official close to Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who is leading the nominee vetting process.

“Our most moderate members and our most conservative members feel it will be hard to stop any of these nominees, but if there is one, Becerra ought to be the one who goes down,” said Cotton.

In a Fox News interview in December 2020, Cotton joked:

“I got a call from a friend in California that said he [Xavier Becerra] is so far left he makes Bernie Sanders look like a tea partier.”

Cotton points out that Becerra supports Medicaid-for-All and he will be responsible for running Medicaid, Medicare, Obamacare. “He is a true radical on abortion,” Cotton stated. “He supported the lawsuit against nuns. He’s gone after some pro-life activists in California that exposed some really grizzly crimes as Planned Parenthood.”

President Biden’s HHS nominee, Xavier Becerra, accepted more than $50,000 from the California teachers unions. As HHS Secretary, Becerra would weaponize the CDC to keep our schools closed and our children falling further behind. He must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/Mzu03Ss0xu — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 10, 2021

Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) spoke to March For Life’s Jeanie Mancini regarding Biden’s nomination of Becerra. Mancini shared Becerra’s voting record for repeatedly voting pro-abortion and for human cloning. Mancini indicated that Becerra pushed the left, even further left.

In a press release by founder and President of the National Institute Family Life Advocates (NIFLA), Thomas A. Glessner siad the following about Xavier Becerra’s appointment:

“This will be the most anti-life administration in history,” Glessner stated.

On June 26, 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of free speech and pro-life pregnancy centers nationwide to continue their work and protected free speech of pregnancy centers’ staff and volunteers.

“NIFLA v. Becerra is not just about whether or not to hand out abortion information on a piece of paper or post it on the walls of our pro-life centers. It is about the right belonging to all American citizens to be free from government-compelled speech, and from being coerced into promoting a message that contradicts their values,” said Anne O’Connor – NIFLA Vice President, co-counsel in the lawsuit on behalf of NIFLA’s member centers.