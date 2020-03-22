UNITED STATES−Governor Gavin Newsom called for the state of California to, “Shelter in Place.” The stay at home order prohibiting all non-essential activity to go into effect Thursday, March 19.

Going to the grocery store, pharmacy, or going out to care for a relative would reportedly be okay. Visiting parks and going outside practicing social distancing is reportedly acceptable.

Governor Newsom announced publicly on video footage that “social pressures” would be placed on those that choose not to follow the guidelines. For example, those who choose to go out to the beach would be pressured to follow the stay at home order. Newsom indicated that Californians did not need law enforcement to enforce the order at this time.

Newsom praised President Trump on his response to the Coronavirus saying, “Every single thing he said, he followed through on.”

Newsom also stated that in a conversation with his daughter that he did not believe students would see their classrooms again this year. The full announcement can be found below.

Governor Newsom makes a major announcement on California's response to COVID-19 outbreak. Posted by California Governor on Thursday, March 19, 2020

House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Fox News in a March 19 interview, that he would have thought the Governor “would have called and talked to a number of us to consult and talked to as to why he would have made this decision. I know I never did get a call from him.” McCarthy went on to say, “Maybe he feels there was a need behind it. We do think there was an ability to do this without shutting down the entire state. I hope he consulted with a lot of experts before he made this decision. California is 12 percent of the nation’s population. There are essential things that are produced in California. When you think of the pharmaceutical industry and others based in San Francisco when you think of the manufacturing that maybe even makes the items that we need, masks and others.”

I hope Governor Newsom consulted with a lot of experts before he decided to shut down 12% of the nation's population. pic.twitter.com/sC7whLz5SN — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 20, 2020

Republicans announced the passage of the Production Defense Act on Twitter. President Trump spoke extensively on cautions that should be in place nationally in a press release on March 18, as well as encouraging the practice of social distancing, and not gathering in groups of more than 10.

President Trump also announced the incentives that are part of an economic stimulus package and the Production Defense Act that will get needed supplies and economic relief out to those who need it, including supplemental food for both students who were reliant on the free lunch program and those who no longer have work, and paid sick leave, free Coronavirus testing, and enhanced medical insurance to include Teledoc services on Medicaid so patients may speak to doctors via skype and telephone rather than putting health care workers as a risk.