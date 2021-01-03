UNITED STATES−Senator Ted Cruz and others are calling for a 10-day audit due to the numerous documented accounts of voter fraud as stated in a Saturday, January 2 press release.

The Senators include; Ron Johnson (R-WI), James Lankford (R-OK), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Kennedy (R-LA), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN), and Senators-elect, Cynthia Lummis, (R-WY), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

The press release states that the Senators will, “reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ [The Statutory Requisite], unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed.”

“When the voters fairly decide an election, pursuant to the rule of law, the losing candidate should acknowledge and respect the legitimacy of the election. And, if the voters choose to elect a new office-holder, our Nation should have a peaceful transfer of power.”

“The election of 2020, like the election of 2016, was hard-fought and, in many swing states, narrowly decided. The 2020 election, however, featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities.”

“Voter fraud had posed a persistent challenge in our elections, although the breadth and scope are disputed. By any measure, the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes.”

Full-text of the press release may be found here.

Senator Kat Cammack (FL-03), who is the youngest female Senator in the 117th Congress stated on her Twitter page, “Given my constitutional duty and the fact that thousands of sworn affidavits detailing specific election irregularities remain unresolved, I will object to the electoral college certification process on January 6.”

Given my constitutional duty and the fact that thousands of sworn affidavits detailing specific election irregularities remain unresolved, I will object to the electoral college certification process on January 6.



Pat Byrne, CEO of Overstock.com, and advocate for the constitution has recently called attention to more voter fraud in Fulton County, Georgia. Byrne circulated photos on Twitter of pallets of “Fake Ballots” headed to be shredded.

BIG NEWS: COUNTERFEIT FULTON COUNTY GEORGIA BALLOTS. On a tip, our operative entered the Fulton County (Atlanta) Warehouse and took this series of photos: THESE ARE FAKE BALLOTS (note the quantity):

Georgia citizens spearheaded by Annette Jackson have joined together to petition the grand jury to protect voter integrity.

YOU THE PEOPLE ARE DOING IT!!! While politicians weasel out, you the people are making the difference. And they are bending. LIVE: Georgia citizens petition grand jury to investigate election irregularities.

Pence has added his support behind the efforts of the U.S. Senate to challenge the results of the electoral college.

“Vice President Pence shares the concerns of millions of Americans about voter fraud and irregularities in the last election,” Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short said in the statement. “The Vice President welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence before the Congress and the American people on January 6th.”