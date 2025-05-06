Lebec, CA – On the evening of Friday, May 2, 2025, at least one person suffered major injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Lebec area, according to KBAK.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials say the incident occurred at approximately 7:30 PM along Gorman Post Road, a rural stretch located in the unincorporated region of Kern County.

Responding units arrived on the scene to find a vehicle that had rolled over, sustaining significant damage. Emergency medical personnel quickly rendered aid to the injured party before transporting them to a nearby hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Initial reports indicate no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The circumstances leading up to the rollover remain under active investigation. Officers are working to determine whether speed, mechanical failure, distracted driving, or impairment may have played a role.

