CALIFORNIA—Governor of California, Gavin Newsom made a few comments on Friday, May 1, during a live broadcast that additional coronavirus restrictions carried across Southern California might be lifted sooner than was previously indicated.

“We’re getting very close to making very meaningful augmentations to that stay-at-home order,” he said. “We said ‘weeks, not months’ about four or five days ago. I want to say ‘many days, not weeks.’ As long as we continue to be prudent and thoughtful in certain modifications, I think we’ll be making some announcements.”

Gov. Newsome said he believed “we’re getting very, very close” to lifting restrictions on more businesses, including the retail, hospitality, and restaurant sectors.

The governor also indicated he would speak more on the matter next week.

“No one wants to use the word patience, so I won’t use that word,” he said. “We’re all impatient and we’re deeply anxious and deeply desirous to start to turn the page and turn the corner. … The data is starting to give us more confidence.”

Gavin Newsom also said that ICU hospitalizations were over the last 24 hours, and coronavirus hospitalizations had yielded by 2%, and people under investigation dropped by 13.9%.

COVID-19, reported deaths in the state California topped 2,000, the total of positive cases was over 50,000.

The Gov. indicated that scientific case study data and public health will determine how the decision will be made.