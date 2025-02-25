UNITED STATES—On February 23, Elon Musk followed President Trump’s Executive Order demanding that all Federal Workers who have been working remotely or working from home, must return to work in person. Those who refuse to return to work will be fired. Elon Musk, who leads the Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) posted the following message on his X social media site.



“Those who ignored President Trump’s Executive Order to return to work have now received over a month’s warning. Starting this week, those who still fail to return to office will be placed on administrative leave.”



On January 20, 2025, the Executive Order was printed in a press release from President Trump on the White House webpage.



“Heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis, provided that the department and agency heads shall make exemptions they deem necessary.





This memorandum shall be implemented consistent with applicable law.”





Elon Musk was hired for the leadership position of DOGE to locate and put a stop to erroneous spending.





When Musk first purchased Twitter, he did the same. He let people go, or have time off to see how efficiently then Twitter ran without them. He fired those who were no longer needed, made the changes needed, and created a success with X.





Reports indicate that some government employees began working at home during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and never returned to in-person work.





On Tuesday, January 28, President Trump offered all government employees a buyout in his words to “Make the government smaller, and stronger.” Any government employee who would like to take the President up on his offer had to do so by February 6th. What they would get in return is to be able to keep their benefits and pay for eight months.





Employees who chose not to participate in the buyout and ignored President Trump’s Executive Order demanding all government employees return to work are the ones who will receive administrative leave notices in the mail.





Reports indicate that by reducing the workforce, the Trump Administration has saved taxpayers billions of dollars.