UNITED STATES—On July 13, Governor Newsom announced a statewide mandate restricting hair salons, gyms, and indoor church services. According to reports, the governor is following the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO), which President Donald Trump had discredited and is in the process of defunding.

Newsom sent out a series of tweets announcing the 30 California Counties that would be required to close indoor operations. The counties represent 80 percent of the population in the state of California. The counties affected include:

Colusa, Kings, Monterrey, Sacramento, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Contra Costa, L.A., Napa, San Benito, Solano, Yolo, Fresno, Madera, Orange, San Bernardino, Sonoma, Yuba,

Glenn, Marin, Placer, San Diego, Stanislaus, Ventura, Imperial, Merced, Riverside, San Joaquin, Sutter, and Santa Clara.

President Trump called out the WHO on April 15 on the White House web page, President Trump began holding the WHO accountable for their actions by putting a hold on U.S. funding.

“I will never hesitate to take any necessary steps to protect the lives, health, and safety of the American people. I will always put the wellbeing of American’s first.”

The announcement by the President regarding the World Health Organization may be found on the White House web page or at the link below.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-demanding-accountability-world-health-organization/

On July 1, Governor Gavin Newsom made recommendations from the WHO banning singing or chanting during indoor Church services. Indoor attendance was still permitted at that time.

The California Governor has received a lot of scrutiny over his response to COVID-19. While residents are being forbidden from visiting their hair salons and places of worship, Black Lives Matter has been front and center in great numbers protesting, rioting, shouting in the faces of policemen, vandalizing, looting, and crowding the streets.

On Friday, July 17, Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) covered the mandates made by Newsom regarding COVID-19 in a podcast. Nunes spoke with Fresno City Councilman, Garry Bredefeld. Nunes referred to Bredefeld as “one of the only voices of reason,” in that area. The City of Fresno is the 6th largest city in California is having what Nunes called, “a strange shift toward socialism.”

Councilman Bredefeld called Newsom’s new restrictions, arbitrarily shutting down businesses, and not allowing Church services, “unconstitutional.”