UNITED STATES−On Thursday, July 9, President Trump hosted a roundtable for Hispanic business leaders and formed a commission called the White House Hispanic Initiative. One invited guest, Bob Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods is now receiving backlash and threats of a boycott over his accepting the invitation of POTUS to the White House and for his remarks about President Trump.

“Our company was founded in 1936 by my grandfather who left Spain at only 18-years-old. We are all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader who is a builder and that’s what my grandfather did. He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper.” − Bob Unanue

From the Rose Garden at the White House, Unanue compared the attributes of his own grandfather and founder of Goya foods to those of President Trump. In a Fox News interview on Fox and Friends Unanue relayed that this was not the first time he has accepted an invitation from a sitting President.

Brian Kilmeade asked if Unanue knew about the rumor of threats of a boycott.

“You know, Brian, yes, it’s the suppression of speech. In 2012, eight years ago I was called by Michelle Obama to Tampa and they were mentioning to launch a my-plate thing which was putting the nutritional pyramid into a plate of portion control. They wanted to approach the African American community and the Hispanic Community to eat more nutritionally. So, they called on us as the most recognized Hispanic brand in the United States and I went. I went to the White House later in Hispanic Heritage Month and introduced President Obama. So, you’re allowed to talk good or to praise one President, but you’re not allowed, when I was called, to be part of this commission to aid in economic and educational prosperity, and you make a positive comment and all of a sudden, that’s not acceptable. So, I am not apologizing. Especially if you are invited by the President, you’re not going to say, no I’m sorry, I’m busy, no thank you. I did not say that to the Obama’s and I didn’t say it to President Trump. ”

Steve Doocy then said, “Bob, it seems like there is a double standard, doesn’t it,” to which the CEO replied, “Yes Sir.” Doocy asked how if Biden became President how would it affect his business.

“The President has taken away a lot of the roadblocks to prosperity. The function of the government is to provide an environment to which businesses can prosper. As soon as the government gets involved in impeding that then that makes doing business a lot harder. It is not easy to build and run a business today. It really is difficult. We need to most help so we can create jobs. We don’t need roadblocks in our path.”

