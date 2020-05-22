TOPANGA CANYON—Singer and songwriter Grace Potter performed a cover of songs from legendary artists at her home in Topanga Canyon including Led Zeppelin’s “That’s The Way” on May 11.

The live stream was through Potter’s own Facebook event called Monday Night Twilight Hour. The virtual concert is a live concert series with Potter and her band. She has had four different live streams starting on May 4 all the way through May 25. The concert series is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. CST.

Potter’s new album was released in October 2019 and she recently played a couple of songs to Rolling Stones on the In My Room Instagram TV series in March. In that episode, she played covers from David Bowie.

According to Rolling Stone, Potter indicated that during this period during COVID-19, it’s important to be in one’s home with the people you love and expressing creativity under these strange circumstances.

According to the Monday Night Twilight Hour Facebook Page, Potters live stream is aimed to raise money through PayPal, and Venmo and listeners can donate-what-you-can and a portion of the proceeds go to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The live stream is an hour-long per show and Potter sticks to performing her own songs, but covers which can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook.