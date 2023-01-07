STUDIO CITY— The two suspects arrested for an Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, have been confirmed to be grammy award winning music producer, Max Lord, 31, and music producer Deavonte Kimble, 30. Both men were arrested by the LAPD SWAT team at the 4000 block of Sunswept Drive in Studio City, later confirmed to be Lord’s residence and music studio.

On January 4, 2023, the LAPD SWAT team barricaded Lord’s residence at the 4000 block of Sunswept Drive in Studio City at 5:20 a.m., to pursue a search warrant for an Assault with a Deadly Weapon that occurred around December 29, 2022. While searching the residence, LAPD investigators discovered several assault rifles, handguns, 3 firearm suppressors, high-capacity magazines, assault rifle building parts/components and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Kimble is a hip-hop music producer who is credited on rapper G Herbo’s album “25.”Lord is a Grammy award winning engineer and hip-hop producer, and a member of the collective 808 Mafia who’s worked with artists such as the late Juice WRLD, Migos, Travis Scott, Halsey, and Cardi B to name a few. Lord and Kimble are both residents of Los Angeles.

Kimble was arrested and booked for an Assault with a Deadly Weapon and had a bail amount set at $310,000.00. However, Kimble’s bail was revoked due to his parole status. Kimble was arrested with rapper G Herbo in Chicago back in 2018 for possession of a deadly firearm – both men were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Lord was arrested and booked for Possession of Assault Rifles. Lord’s bail was set at $35,000.00.

Lord was hosting Kimble in his home when the LAPD SWAT team arrived at 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported. “There was a very heavy show of force. A high number of officers with a lot of equipment. Luckily, they didn’t break too much stuff — other than turn the house upside down,” Lord said.

According to The LA Times, Lord had no knowledge of Kimble’s warrant for alleged assault with a deadly weapon – he was essentially dragged into the arrest because Kimble was at his studio that morning.

When asked about the weapons and ammunition found inside his home, Lord declined to directly comment. “I wasn’t targeted. The detectives told me this would never happen to me,” Lord told The LA Times.

Canyon News has reached out to LAPD Detective Smith to confirm Lord’s involvement, as well as to Lord for comment, but did not hear back before print. It is unknown at this time of any charges both Kimble and Lord are facing.