MALIBU—On Sunday, May 24, the longtime Malibu residence of Grammy- and Academy Award-winning composer Johnny Mandel was listed for $20 million.

Public records show that Mandel purchased the home on November 16, 1971 for $120,000.

Located on just over an acre at 28946 Cliffside Dr., the property is situated in Malibu’s ultra-exclusive Point Dume neighborhood, above Dume Cove. Other celebrities who own houses in the area include Cindy Crawford, Julia Roberts, Bob Dylan, and Owen Wilson.

Mandel’s 4,095 square foot home features two bedrooms, an office, and a wine-tasting room with a wet bar on the first floor. The entire upper floor is the “ocean-view owner’s retreat,” with a third bedroom, dressing room, custom closet, bath, and a separate bonus space that can function as an office. Finishings include several river rock fireplaces, walls of glass, skylights, hardwood floors, and a double-door entry.

Above the two-car garage is an en-suite studio-cum-guesthouse, and the landscaped grounds have a pool house with a kitchenette too. The yard faces the ocean and boasts several patios, seating areas, “breathtaking views,” and whale-watching opportunities.

Public schools nearby are Point Dume Elementary School and Malibu High School, whereas private schools closeby are McKinna Learning Center and Moreau Academy. The property is within the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

Christopher Cortazzo of Compass holds the listing; he can be contacted at chris.cortazzo@compass.com ot (310) 579-5887.

View the listing here.