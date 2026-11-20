UNITED STATES—It has been a long time coming, but it is finally here. It is a game that has been nearly 13 years, let me repeat that, 13 years in the making. Why “Grand Theft Auto V” was the last game release in the franchise in 2013 for gamers. November 19, 2026, will mark the release of “Grand Theft Auto VI” which gamers nationwide have been eagerly and I mean eagerly waiting for. I am a gamer at heart and always have been.

If you were to ask me, have I ever played “Grand Theft Auto,” the answer is yes, and when I was a bit younger it was beyond popular, especially during my time as an undergraduate in college. However, I don’t game as much today because life gets in the way. It just is not possible without forcing responsibilities to take a back seat. However, America, you can expect a lot of young boys, young men, and adult males either not working or getting off of work early to play “Grand Theft Auto VI.”

I have already heard the mayhem that people are expected to be camped out at many gaming establishments or stores with the game in stock to get their hands on it before it runs out. I’ll be honest, if you haven’t pre-ordered the game, there is a strong chance you’re not getting your hands on it. I already foresee individuals camping out tonight if they’re NOT already camped out to get their hands on that highly anticipated game.

However, the game is not going to be cheap. Why? It clocks in at $79.99. When you add on the tax, you’re easily spending $85. Sorry, I don’t do the digital gaming thing, I rather have the physical copy as it gives me a reminder of the actual game. In addition, the latest version has such a level of realism to it, it scares me to even look at it.

I guess I never got into that 3D element of gaming. I want a game to be visually stunning, but not so visually stunning I don’t think I’m playing a video game anymore. Gaming technology has continued to evolve with each decade and each year, and “Grand Theft Auto VI” looks like it could easily be the game of the year with its tech specifications. I’m baffled that the creators of this game have waited so long for the latest entry, but with AI booming that has also become an interesting element of the game for players.

The popularity of this series is beyond anything I can recall in the gaming universe in an extremely long time. I was a massive gamer when I was a kid back in the 80s. Guess what? The price of games has not changed that much. Games were still $50 to $60 back then, so more than 40 years later the games are still clocking in at that price, maybe an additional $10 to $20 more considering inflation that is not bad to be honest.

“Grand Theft Auto VI has already amounted close to $1 billion in presales. Let me repeat that $1 billion in presales. That is beyond massive America, that is a gaming first and expect this to be the talk of the town on Thursday and for weeks, months, and years to come.

Written by Davy Roberts