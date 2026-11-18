BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, November 17, the Beverly Hills Police Department reported that in late October, two suspects were involved in a grand theft at a Beverly Hills business.

The incident was reported at 2:22 p.m., where the suspects entered a Beverly Hills business. Six minutes later they exited the establishment and returned to their vehicle. At 2:33 p.m. authorities received a radio broadcast of a reported grand theft.

Using the city’s extensive camera network, Virtual Patrol Officers (VPOs) assigned to BHPD’s Real Time Watch Center (RTWC) tracked the suspects’ movements and provided real-time location updates to responding patrol officers at 2:35 p.m. Within five minutes of the initial radio broadcast, officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, resulting in the arrest of both suspects.

Video from the BHPD shows the suspects being detained and arrested, as authorities recovered high-end glasses from the vehicle the suspects were inside. The names and ages of the suspects have not been disclosed to the public.

Further investigation revealed that both suspects had outstanding felony warrants. Both are scheduled to appear in court in January 2027.