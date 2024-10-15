SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, October 17, the city of Santa Monica will participate in the Great Shakeout Drill.

At 10:17 a.m. (local time) on Thursday, individuals can join millions of people across California practicing earthquake safety. Individuals can register your ShakeOut drill for any day of the year, and drill at a time of their choice. That includes people in multiple locations through video conferencing.

Earthquakes can strike without warning throughout the Southern California region. Santa Monica encourages everyone to be prepared for emergencies for up to seven days. People should be prepared for emergencies in their home, workplace and car.

There are many faults in and near Los Angeles, and the city of Santa Monica encourages everyone to learn where the Santa Monica fault is located. To learn more about local faults and their potential impacts on Santa Monica, watch Santa Monica’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan community presentation video.

Remember when shaking starts Drop, Cover and Hold On or, if you utilize a device for mobility, Lock, Cover and Hold On. For more details regarding actions to take during an earthquake, visit www.earthquakecountry.org.

Practice Drop, Cover and Hold On during the annual Great California ShakeOut Earthquake Drill every October. To find out more visit: www.shakeout.org/california/