HOLLYWOOD—Rarely do I watch a movie where I’m bored for like for first act and don’t tune out. However, “Greedy People” is a dark comedy that starts very slow, but once it gains its momentum it hooks you in a way with a ton of twists and turns that delivers an epic conclusion. The movie kicks off with two cops in the town of a small island. Those cops are Officer Terry Brogan (Joseph Gordon Levitt) and Officer Will Shelley (Himesh Patel). Will is new to the police department, while Terry is a bit of a veteran.

Terry utilizes his stature as an officer to have his sexual escapades. The scene is indeed funny as Will patiently waits in the vehicle until Terry is done. A call about a murder propels the narrative that becomes invigorating. When I say that I mean it, because I was about five minutes from just tuning out of the movie completely.

I thought “Greedy People” was a bumbling dark comedy about some odd ball cops who are just dumber than known, but that is not the case, after an accidental murder things turn into a game of cat-and-mouse. Why? There is a million dollars on the line that everyone in this small town is after. Not just Terry and Will, but a host of other townspeople, one’s you suspect and one’s you do not suspect.

I was giddy with the cast of this movie because there is some serious talent here that includes Lily James, Uzo Aduba, Tim Blake Nelson, Joey Lauren Adams, Jim Gaffigan and Simon Rex. What “Greedy People” does exceptionally well is cast doubt on all our characters in this film. You think you may know the character, but then a twist comes that changes everything you thought you knew and that is the fun.

It is a mystery, one that has subtle clues they are NOT directly in your face, but on a second rewatch you would pick up on everything that went over your head the first time because you were sutured into what was taking place. I thought I knew one thing, but then something unfolds and I’m telling myself, “What is about to happen next?”

The twists are great, the questions of motive rear its ugly head and the acting, I found stellar. Levitt is a versatile actor, who is always up for a challenge, and this might be one of his most outlandish roles since “Don Jon.” Aduba is charismatic as a Police Chief dealing with grief, but not overlooking things that appear obvious. With Lily James is there anything this woman cannot do? I cannot recall a movie the actress has done that I did not like. She is exceptional here as a pregnant wife worried about her husband, herself and her unborn child.

The third act of the movie is dark and one hell of a ride that will have the viewer on the edge of their seat. If you think you know what is going to happen and how things will unfold, think again. “Greedy People” is a movie that you think you know what it’s all about, but it is not. Go in knowing nothing, and this movie will entertain you more than you can ever imagine.