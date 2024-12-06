BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that all Kindergarten – 2nd Graders and parents are invited to the Greystone Gala Family Dance on Saturday, December 14, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the stunning Greystone Mansion & Gardens for a festive evening filled with dancing, music, and holiday cheer.

“The family-friendly event is a beautiful way to kick off the season—whether you’re twirling on the dance floor with your little one or enjoying the magical atmosphere!,” the city of Beverly Hills stated on its Facebook page.

Attendees are asked to wear their best festive attire and be prepared to dance. The event will take place at the Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills. The cost is $100 per pair. For tickets, visit www.BeverlyHills.org/csevents.