GRIFFITH PARK— North State Public Radio show Blue Dot host David Schlom this week took a virtual field trip to the Griffith Observatory that is located above the Los Angeles Basin in Griffith Park. He was guided by Director of the observatory, Dr. Edwin C. Krupp.

According to mynspr.org Krupp’s passion for astronomy education and the venerable observatory comes through as he takes Dave on a trip through time and space at one of California’s most iconic venues.

Built in 1935, the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles is a science museum with astronomy exhibits and star shows in the planetarium.

The Observatory’s website calls it Southern California’s gateway to the cosmos! Visitors can look through telescopes, explore exhibits, see live shows in the Samuel Oschin Planetarium.

It is located on the slope of Mount Hollywood in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park and provides a spectacular view of the Los Angeles Basin and Downtown Los Angeles to the southeast, Hollywood to the south, and the Pacific Ocean to the southwest.

Griffith Observatory is owned and operated by the City of Los Angeles, Department of Recreation and Parks slope of Mount Hollywood in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park.

Admission to the observatory is free but is closed at present.

In addition, the observatory has been the location for many classic films like the 1955’s “Rebel Without a Cause” starring James Dean and Natalie Wood to La La Land starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in 2016.