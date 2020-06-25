GRIFFITH PARK— Last month, American author and outdoor journalist Casey Schreiner published his second book, Discovering Griffith Park: A Local’s Guide. In it, Schreiner looks at over 30 hikes along the trails. He is the first to write a guide on the century old Griffith Park.

Schreiner started off with a personal outdoor blog, Modern Hiker, in 2006. It is ranked #2 on USA Today’s Best Hiking and Outdoor Blogs. In 2016, he wrote his first book, Day Hiking Los Angeles. In 2018, Schreiner was recognized by the U.S. Congress for his work in connecting people to the outdoors and his endorsement of the protection of public lands.

“The park can be easily overlooked by Angelenos. Most everyone who lives in the city has been there. But, I would be willing to bet that you have only seen a tiny, tiny fraction of the park,” said Schreiner to L.A. Magazine.

He also added: “In a lot of ways, Day Hiking: Los Angeles was my attempt to reframe L.A. as an outdoor hiking destination, especially for people who don’t really consider it to be that… When I realized that there had never been an in-depth guide book written about Griffith Park and that it has a huge amount of visitation— depending on who you ask, it’s between 10 and 12 million people a year who visit the park—it was sort of a no brainer for me to say that, obviously, there is enough demand, people deserve to know about this park.”

Discovering Griffith Park: A Local’s Guide costs $18.95. It is available for purchase on Amazon and Mountaineers Books.