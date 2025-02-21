UNITED STATES—Sometimes you just have to ask yourself, “Who are you?” What makes you tick, what do you like, what don’t you like, what is your passion, how important is family, what do you fear, what makes you smile? The list can go on and on. I was recently thinking about my astrological sign, which I rarely think about, but I’m an Aquarian.

One thing I know about most Aquarians is our creative energy. There are things we see in our heads that a lot of other people don’t and even if you try to explain it you have trouble doing that as well. Not because you can’t do it, but because it is difficult to explain it in a way that people actually get precisely what it is that is unfolding in your brain. We also like to be leading things, sometimes to our own detriment, we don’t like to be take orders all the time, but sometimes we have to learn that it’s okay to be taught.

I have noticed at times my lack of patience and that I have to give individuals a bit more grace. I hadn’t thought about it, but once I saw it hit me like a ton of bricks. There are things that we can always change about ourselves to deliver the best version of ourselves. I am not perfect, I don’t tout myself as perfect, but I have learned to acknowledge my shortcomings when they have unfolded.

Constructive criticism was something I used to struggle with as a youngster, but I have gotten so much better with age because it’s not an attack on the ego, it’s to perfect my overall abilities. It took me a long time to figure it out, but the goal was that I figured it out. With that said, Aquarians don’t like stupid questions, and I have talked to quite a few and they all say the same thing.

It is like asking me if snow is white, when you absolutely know, snow is white. C’mon please don’t ask me such a dumb question when you know the obvious, but I can have a little bit of tact in how I respond. I don’t care what anyone says, Aquarians are emotional beings I can’t say we all wear our emotions on our sleeve because we can’t always hide how we feel about things. I do think being honest about how you feel is critical to the people understanding precisely what is unfolding if there is tension. This is not just about work, but family as well.

I had a large bulk of family members reach out and wish me a happy birthday, then there were those that I did not hear from at all. Did it hurt my feelings? I would be lying if I told you, it did not. Then I took a moment to reflect and realized I’m giving my energy away to people who don’t deserve it. Be smarter, be wiser with your energy. People probably want me to react a certain way, and by me realizing that I was able to maintain composure and not give people something they wanted.

You can always control how you react to stuff, but you can never control what happens in life. Curveballs happens; surprises happen in life you just have to roll with the punches. This is not me being some astrological guru because it is not something I study or invest a ton of time in, I just think people are different in some facet of life. If we can take a bit of time and try to understand those differences, it can make a difference in how we react and respond to people in certain situations.

The most powerful thing you can do in life is acknowledge who you are as a person, the good, the bad and the ugly. The bad and the ugly parts are important. With the bad and the ugly, those are things you can always change America, it just becomes a question of whether you want to do it or not.