BEVERLY HILLS—“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” wrote Blake Shelton on social media announcing his engagement to singer Gwen Stefani on Tuesday, October 27.

The couple posted a picture of the momentous occasion kissing and showing off the engagement ring captioned, “@blakeshelton yes please.”

Stefani, 51, the singer, songwriter, record producer and fashion designer and Shelton, 44, the country singer and television personality have been dating for five years since they first met on the sets of the NBC singing reality competition series “The Voice.”

After the the announcement, social media was abuzz with the news and congratulations pouring in from friends and fans for the newly engaged couple.

Both Stefani and Shelton have bene married before. Stefani was married to musician Gavin Rossdale and Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert. They both got divorced within two weeks of each other in July and August 2015.

Shelton and Lambert announced their split after four years of marriage. Stefani and Bush Rossdale got divorced after 13 years of marriage, where they share four children. Shelton who has been married twice has no kids.