BEVERLY HILLS— Supermodel Hailey Bieber is threatening to sue a plastic surgeon that says she has enhanced features of her face.

Dr. Daniel Barrett is a Beverly Hills based plastic surgeon that works on the reconstruction of the face and nose. Barrett recently took to TikTok to compare side by side photos of Bieber, labeling parts of her face that he says may have gotten work done, such as eyebrow micro-blading, lip fillers, cheek fillers, skin tightening, and rhinoplasty (nose job).

Bieber was not pleased to see her face plastered on social media suggesting that she had gotten work done, when she claims that she has not touched her face whatsoever. Bieber went to Instagram to share her thoughts and call out Barrett about the photos that were being used, saying:

“Stop using pics that are edited by make-up artists! This photo on the right is NOT what I look like,” Hailey commented. “I’ve never touched my face so if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13 and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”

Dr. Barrett says that he uses his TikTok to share light on plastic surgery and was only interested in Bieber because fans of his wanted him to check out if she might have gotten anything done. Barrett stated in an interview with E! News that he did not mean to harm Bieber but instead give his take on what he believes was done.

“The purpose of the video was not to disparage Hailey Bieber in any way, the purpose of my video was to share my opinion about the procedures that I believed she may have had done based on photos alone. This is at the request of many of my viewers who follow me for this type of information and for my opinion,” Barrett said.

Hailey Bieber did not take this situation lightly and was offended to see someone speculate that she had gotten surgery. Bieber’s lawyers had reached out to Barrett, writing him a “cease and desist” letter accusing him of using her “name, image and likeness” to “commercially advertise your plastic surgery practice and to spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery.”

The letter continues to say:

“These flagrant and conscious infringements of our Clients’ rights constitute a number of violations including, without limitation: misappropriation of name, likeness, image and persona for commercial purposes, misrepresentation, defamation, slander, false light, violation of rights of publicity, copyright infringement, trademark and service mark infringement, unfair competition, dilution, and interference with our Clients’ contractual obligations to third parties.”