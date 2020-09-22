SAN FRANCISCO—According to authorities, the Half Moon Bay shooter identified as Justin Chebahtah, 35, was arrested Saturday, September 19 after officers were dispatched to Cameron’s RV Park at approximately 11:08 p.m. He was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm at vehicles in an RV park and proceeding to set his mobile home on fire while he was still inside.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office reported that suspect, Justin Chebahtah, was armed with a rifle and a handgun and engaged in verbally intimidating people inside Cameron’s RV Park with threats of violence.

When officers arrived on the scene, Chebahtah barricaded himself in his mobile home and set it on fire. He informed authorities that he wanted to die.

The SM County Sheriff’s Office said in reports that deputies surrounded the suspect and attempted to get to him to surrender. Chebahtah got on his bicycle, and tried to flee the scene, but was apprehended by officers and arrested on charges of shooting at a dwelling, attempted murder, felony criminal threats, other weapons charges, and arson.

There were no reports of any injuries or fatalities during the incident. An investigation of the incident is pending. Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at (650) 599-1536 or the anonymous tip line, (800) 547-2700.