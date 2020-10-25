MALIBU—The city of Malibu sponsored the Malibu Film Society to hold two drive-in movie nights on October 30 and October 31.

The two-day events will take place outdoors at the Chili Cookoff site located on the corner of Stuart Ranch Road and Civic Center Way. Residents who are interested in participating in the movie nights should make a reservation in advance.

Movie nights begin at 7:00 PM each day and will be shown on a three-story outdoor movie screen. Participants will watch the 1993 film “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which was directed by Henry Selick and produced and conceived by Tim Burton, on Friday, October 30. The movie is the first stop-motion animated feature that was entirely converted to 3D.

The 1984 film “Ghostbusters,” a supernatural comedy film directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, will be played on Saturday, October 31.

The organizer suggested that attendees can physically support local restaurants by pre-ordering boxed dinners. According to the event page, Sweet Bu Candy Company will also sell pre-ordered customized Halloween movie night treats. In addition, no food or beverages will be sold on-site.

In order to maintain a safe environment, participants should follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing face masks or coverings and keeping a social distancing from others.

For more information about movie nights and reservations, check the website at https://www.mfsreservations.org/cgi-bin/mfshome.cgi.