UNITED STATES−On Sunday, October 25, The White House hosted first responders and the military for a Halloween trick-or-treating extravaganza. The event took place on the south lawn of the property and lasted until 7 p.m.

On Sunday, @POTUS & I will safely welcome frontline workers, military families, schoolchildren & trick-or-treaters for the annual @WhiteHouse #Halloween celebration. We look forward to seeing all of you for this year’s festivities! https://t.co/ax905gVIDR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 23, 2020

The White House was decked out with pumpkins and fall décor. All ghosts, goblins, and other invited characters two years and older were required to wear a mask. Staff on hand wore masks, as well. Those passing out candy wore gloves . Hand sanitizer was readily available along the route.

Photo opportunities were available with the Department of Education and Labor, along with the Department of Transportation. A photo with Smokey the Bear was possible with the Department of Agriculture. Junior Ranger badges were available from the Department of Interior and paper airplanes from NASA.

A photo and a wave to the children was offered instead of handshaking or hugs.

First Lady Melania Trump, flanked with one guard on the right, and another on the left to greeted trick-or-treaters from a distance. She wore a cinnamon-colored dress for the occasion. President Trump wore a black suit with a burnt orange tie.

Families clapped and waved as they slowly walked by several feet away from the couple. Both commented to one another about the costumes of the children as they passed.

White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany attended with her toddler and stopped for a photo-op a few feet in front of the POTUS and the FLOTUS.