BEVERLY HILLS—In preparation for Halloween, the Beverly Hills Police Department is reminding residents and visitors of city ordinances and temporary parking restrictions designed to promote a safe and enjoyable holiday. The proactive measures aim to protect public safety and preserve the quality of life for Beverly Hills residents.

Under Beverly Hills Municipal Code (BHMC) Section 5-6-1311, possession of the following items in public is prohibited from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, through 6 a.m. on Sunday, November 1:

-Aerosol string (commonly known as Silly String)

-Hair removal products

-Shaving cream and/or gel

The ordinance is intended to prevent injuries, skin irritation, slip-and-fall hazards, and property damage associated with the misuse of these products.

BHPD personnel will be present to educate the public and encourage voluntary compliance. Individuals under 21 found in possession of prohibited items may receive an infraction citation, and the items may be confiscated. Disposal bins will also be available for individuals to voluntarily discard prohibited items.

In anticipation of increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic near West Hollywood during Halloween celebrations, Chief of Police Max Subin authorized temporary Special Event Parking Restrictions pursuant to BHMC Section 7-1-58.

The restrictions will apply to designated residential streets bordering West Hollywood during the following period: Saturday, October 31, at 4 p.m. through Sunday, November 1, at 2:30 a.m.

Temporary parking signs will be posted along affected streets. Residents and their authorized guests with valid parking permits will be exempt from these restrictions. Motorists are asked to review posted signage and plan accordingly.