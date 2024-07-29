SHERMAN OAKS—On July 26, Notre Dame High School (NDHS) announced that Hamiley (pronounced Huh-Miley) Arenas, the daughter of NBA All-Star great, Gilbert Arenas has enrolled in Notre Dame High School located at13645 Riverside Drive in Sherman Oaks. The 14-year-old has the potential to be one of the NDHS Knights, top players during the 2024-2025 school year under coach Jena Laolagi.



According to Coach Laolagi, Hamiley stands 5’ 10” tall and has the potential to play in one of four positions depending on the team’s needs.



Arenas, Taylor Ford from Canyon High School, and Emily Abramovitch from Calabasas are the three transfers joining the NDHS Knights this year.



On July 13, the NDHS boys’ basketball team announced the incoming transfer of the top-ranked recruit for the class of 2026, Tyran Stokes. He will also be playing for Notre Dame High School during the 2024-2025 school year.



Reports indicate that the Knights just came off a 22-14 season that led them into the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Division II Southern California regional finals.



The following information came directly from the Notre Dame High School Webpage.



“NDHS participates in the Mission League, one of Southern California’s best and most competitive leagues. We pride ourselves on the philosophy that our athletes are students first. Our coaches are experienced and, in the Holy Cross tradition, encourage the development of their players as hard workers, team players, and respectful people. Notre Dame is grateful for the participation and support as we continue a great athletic tradition.

Notre Dame High School, A Catholic college preparatory school sponsored by the Congregation of Holy Cross, educates the hearts and minds of students who are diverse in ethnicity, talent, and culture. As a community of faith, Notre Dame strives to form each student – spiritually, intellectually, and socially, to recognize the dignity of all persons and to serve the evolving needs of the world.”