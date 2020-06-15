TENNESSEE­—Katherine Williams-Dunning, 27, country singer Hank Williams Jr.’s daughter died in a car accident in Tennessee on Saturday, June 13.

Williams-Dunning was reportedly driving along highway 79 in Henry County when she was hit by the vehicle which was crossing the median and began to roll over. Her husband Tyler Dunning, 29, was in the passenger seat and later sent to the hospital. His condition has not been confirmed yet.

Hank Williams Jr., 71, is an American singer whose musical style combines Southern rock, blues, and country. Katherine Williams-Dunning married Tyler Dunning in 2015 and they have two children. Williams-Dunning’s own business Weston Jane aims to sell items that are handmade, designed, or printed by herself and other mothers in West Tennessee.

“My sister and brother in law have been in a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning,” Sam Williams, Williams-Dunning’s brother, posted on Facebook.

“I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie. We all went to my great aunt’s funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one,” said singer Holly Williams, Williams-Dunning’s sister on Sunday, June 14 via Instagram. “ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know the injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all.”