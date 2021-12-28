HOLLYWOOD—Are we ready to do this….10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1……Happy New Year 2022! Just like 2020, 2021, was no better. A very dismal year, even though we didn’t have the lockdowns like 2020, we had other variants like Delta and Omicron. I’m not going to sugarcoat this, the surge is up with Omicron and seriously, it’s out of our control.

Just like the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the rising Omicron variant has forced a wave of new cancellations and postponements of events heading into 2022. The Slamdance Film Festival is going completely virtual in 2022. The start of the festival will be delayed by a week and now run from January 27 till February 6. W Magazine’s Best Performances party was postponed. The Los Angles soiree was scheduled to take place January 7 at Gigi’s restaurant in Hollywood.

The Critic’s Choice Awards were postponed from January 9, with a new date to be announced. The winners were set to be revealed by hosts Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. The new ceremony will still broadcast live in person on the CW and TBS at some point. The National Board of Review postponed its annual gala, which was scheduled to be held on January 11 in New York City. A new date will be announced at a later time. BAFTA Los Angeles annual awards season tea party, set for January 8 in Los Angeles, has been canceled. The Palm Springs International Festival has canceled its star-studded, in-person awards gala for the second year in a row.

Disney +“The Book of Boba Fett” premiere red carpet has been postponed. Talent and creatives from the “Star Wars” spinoff will now gather to celebrate the finale on February 8, instead of kicking off on January 4. New York once again has seen a wave of cancellations on Broadway due to rising COVID-19 cases, with productions like “Hamilton,” “MJ The Musical,” “Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical,” “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” calling off shows due to coronavirus outbreaks within their respective companies.

Broadway box office juggernauts such as “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Freestyle Love Supreme,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “Jagged Little Pill,” along with Radio City Music Hall Christmas shows, cancelled for the season, as of press time. The Dick Clark’s New Year Rockin EveHappy with Ryan Seacrest 2022 is still on. This year marks the 50th anniversary of America’s go-to annual tradition that celebrates the year’s very best in music. The most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration nationwide, which features iconic performances of the year’s biggest songs airs live December 31 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.

This is extremely relevant this year as we bid farewell to 2021 and welcome 2022. Who could forget Claire Morgan’s speech in “New Year’s Eve.” As you can see the ball has stopped half-way to its porch. It’s suspended there to remind us before we pop the champagne and celebrate the New Year, to stop and reflect on the year that has gone by. To remember both our triumphs and our missteps, our promises made and broken. The times we opened ourselves up to great adventures or close our self-down for fear of getting hurt. Cause that’s what New Year’s is all about, getting another chance.

The chance to forgive, to do better, to do more, to give more, to love more, and stop worrying about what if and start embracing what will be. So when the ball drops at midnight, and it will drop, let’s remember to be nice to each other, kind to each other. And not just tonight, but all year long. Just remember that you only get better when you take your shortcoming as an opportunity to learn and grow, It is that time of year that we make the same resolutions once again: get focused, lose weight, go to the gym more often, set goals, spend more time with family and friends. All those promises we make on the stroke of midnight will soon be a fleeting memory in just a few weeks.

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May all your wishes come true! Stay safe everyone! Thank you for your continued readership. The year 2022 marks my 21st anniversary writing for Canyon News!