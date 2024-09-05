UNITED STATES—What time is dinner? I am sure I’m not the only person that hears that phrase in the household, but it’s a fair question. For most Americans I assume that dinner time is somewhere after 6 p.m. Why? That just feels like that is supposed to be the norm. However, I know for some families it might be a bit later, 6:30 p.m. maybe 7 p.m. depending on what time mom or dad, or whoever crafts dinner starts cooking.

However, what if I was to say, dinner started at 4 p.m. or earlier. That might shock most Americans because who wants to eat dinner that early? I know for me it would seem extremely odd. However, if you truly think about it, its NOT that odd. How so? If you eat breakfast at 7 or 8 a.m., then 4 hours later you’re eating lunch between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., and based on timing you should have dinner around 4 p.m.

I guess for most Americans they might argue, what do I do if I get hungry after dinner. Well, it makes since, you just have a snack. However, I think the preparation is the concern for many adults. As a result if you do have dinner earlier than expected, it has to be prepared earlier in the day. You’re likely starting to cook at 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. to have dinner ready by that midday time frame. Yes, this is absolutely easier for the stay at-home mom or stay at-home dad (yes there are dads who stay at home people).

And let’s be honest, if you have the free time why not prepare dinner in advance. Now, I know there are plenty of people who are like, oh, just place that chuck roast or pork loin in the slow cooker and let the dish cook away. You can put it on very early in the morning and then just let the cooking take place. That is fine and dandy if you’re at home. I’m sorry, I’m not ok leaving a device on when I’m not home, especially something that cooks food because you never know what COULD possibly go wrong.

Of course, the goal is for nothing wrong to unfold, but the reality is things do happen. That is like leaving the curling irons or the iron on by mistake, and it simply screams fire. However, it makes things easier for parents because let’s be honest, the kids are ALWAYS coming home from school famish. My first thought is, “Didn’t you eat lunch?” Then the realization hit me, they had lunch at around 11 or 12, so that means its been almost 4 hours before a meal, so of course they want to eat more.

By having that meal ready to go when the kids come home, you don’t have to worry about crafting up a quick snack, you have a full meal ready for the kiddos as well as yourself. Think about it, when you have dinner each night, how often is the family eating as a whole? It is a rarity, I hate to say it, but it’s true, and it is something that needs to become more of a norm in my opinion.

Growing up, we ALWAYS had Sunday dinner as family, which is something I miss because it was the one time that tech was not at the table and we were forced to converse as a family. The more I am starting to think about it, this trend of having dinner early is something I might adapt to. I can relax later in the day the dishes can be done earlier and it won’t feel so much like a chore to do something I know I have to do, but at times I may not want to do. Think about it, who is hurting if you have dinner earlier in the day? Absolutely no one.

Written By Zoe Mitchell