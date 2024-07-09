WESTWOOD—On Friday, July 5, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported hazardous materials being released in Westwood.

The LAFD indicated the incident transpired at 7:10 p.m. at 215 VA, where firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from the sidewalk and from a vault.

Crews set up a perimeter, asked building nearby building occupants to close doors/windows and shelter in place, and deployed monitoring equipment.

Hazardous Materials Specialists determined that the smoke/white vapor cloud coming from underground was a large amount of steam from an underground construction operation and that there was no hazard present and determined the site is safe. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.