MALIBU—On Thursday, August 1, the city of Malibu announced on its website that on Wednesday, July 31, the city received a letter from the Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) stating that its revised draft housing element meets state requirements. To fully comply with State Housing Element Law, the city of Malibu needed to complete some final steps, including necessary code amendments related to our affordable housing sites.

While no re-zoning is required, HCD considers these code amendments part of the necessary changes. The amendments will be processed concurrently with the approval of the Housing Element. The public can see the letter from HCD.

There will be a Planning Commission Public Hearing held on Monday, August 19 at

6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

“General Plan Amendment No. 20-001, Local Coastal Program Amendment No. 24-001, and

Zoning Text Amendment No. 24-002 – The proposed project involves a General Plan

Amendment to adopt the 2021-2029 Housing Element Sixth Cycle update. The Housing

Element includes an analysis of the community’s housing needs, opportunities and

constraints, as well as policies and programs to facilitate the construction, rehabilitation, and preservation of housing for all economic segments of the community.

The proposed project includes corresponding amendments to the Local Coastal Program and Malibu Municipal Code including amendments to the following sections: definitions, permitted uses, residential development standards, density bonus, Affordable Housing Overlay, development standards for special uses, parking standards and reasonable accommodation.

The public hearing on the draft Revised 2021-2029 Housing Element. For details, see the notice. A staff report will be available on the City website 10 days before the hearing. Following the Planning Commission hearing, the item will be scheduled for a Malibu City Council hearing.

For more information about the City’s Housing Element, including past versions, visit the Housing Element webpage.