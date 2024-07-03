Fillmore, CA — On Friday evening, June 28, 2024, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered two adult women dead following a car crash in Fillmore, according to KEYT.

The incident occurred around 6:54 PM and involved a head-on collision between two vehicles that ultimately claimed the lives of two women. Additionally, four other individuals sustained injuries and required medical treatment. The specifics of their conditions have not been disclosed.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the deceased, pending notification of their families. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, with officials working to determine the events that led to this devastating incident.

The VCSO has asked anyone with information about the crash to come forward to aid in the investigation.

