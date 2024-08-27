San Benito County, CA — KSBW reports that a devastating head-on collision on Highway 156 just east of Flint Road early Sunday morning, August 25, 2024, claimed the life of a 77-year-old man from Los Banos.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the collision happened when a 46-year-old man from Castroville, driving eastbound on Highway 156, suddenly veered into the westbound lane. The unexpected maneuver led to a direct collision with the vehicle driven by the Los Banos man.

Emergency responders were quickly on the scene, where they found the elderly driver critically injured. Despite the efforts of the medical team, he succumbed to his injuries at the site of the crash. His identity has not yet been released, pending notification of his family.

The driver from Castroville sustained minor injuries and was transported to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital for treatment. According to the CHP, he is expected to recover.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash but have indicated that neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors.

Wrongful Death Claims

Establishing fault in a collision can depend on multiple factors. One crucial way a personal injury attorney can assist grieving families is by determining legal liability after the loss of a loved one in a traffic accident.

If another party is found to hold some responsibility for the death, the family may be eligible to file a Wrongful Death claim with the at-fault driver’s insurance provider. This claim can provide compensation to help cover hospital fees, burial costs, and the loss of support for the deceased’s dependents.