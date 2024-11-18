BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, November 17, the city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that on Monday, November 18 it will hold a discussion on pressing health topics that affect the community.

The next Health and Safety Commission meeting is on Monday, November 18 from 4-6 p.m. and will feature expert guest speakers shedding light on critical issues. This meeting promises to provide valuable information for professionals, community leaders, and anyone concerned about public health and safety.

Thirdhand Smoke

-Sarah Lavallee, Center Coordinator, Center for Tobacco and the Environment

-Lydia Greiner, DrPH, APRN, Associate Director, Thirdhand Smoke Resource Center

To learn how thirdhand smoke affects public health and our environment.

Long Covid: Risks, Diagnosis, and Management

-Jaime Seltzer, Scientific Director at #MEAction, Affiliate Researcher with Stanford University, and TIME100 Health honoree

The public can gain insights on the long-term health risks of long Covid, how to recognize the illness, and effective management strategies for recovery and resiliency.

The event will be held live via webcast at beverlyhills.org/live. On BHTV Channel 10 on Spectrum Cable. The discussion will be held in-person at City Hall Room 280-A. For more information, visit www.beverlyhills.org/hscspeakers.