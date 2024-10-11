HOLLYWOOD—Talk about delivering a twist that the audience didn’t see coming on “The Young and the Restless.” That is precisely what unfolded with Sharon’s plan for ‘vengeance’ that resulted in a death that is rocking Genoa City. Why? Heather Stevens is dead! After Sharon snuck into Daniel’s place, she backtracked on her plan to poison Daniel’s liquor. As she was getting ready to leave, she was startled to see Heather come home.

That resulted in the two ladies arguing, and Heather trying to contact the police, but something tragic happened with Heather dying from blunt force trauma to the head. Sharon panicked and did the unthinkable, cleaning the bloody mess and then dumping Heather’s body in the river. Cameron’s ghost is really causing more mayhem for Sharon than I ever expected. He’s not going away, and I suspect still from beyond the grave that Cameron tampered with Sharon’s meds before his death causing her mental spiral.

No evidence has surfaced pointing to that, but how else could we explain what is going on with Sharon, who has held things together for so long despite dealing with more tragedy than most. I mean she lost Cassie and most recently had to deal with losing her husband Rey as a result of a car crash thanks to Victoria Newman. She didn’t fall apart then, but once Cameron returned, stalked and kidnapped Faith the downward spiral went into full effect.

Heather just vacating town was not something anyone in their right mind would buy. Then the news of Heather’s body was discovered and Daniel came face-to-face with her. Yes, Heather is very much dead and I know plenty of people were thinking this might be one big bad dream. It is possible, but the way the story has presented that, I don’t know if I believe that anymore. Too many characters are involved and I cannot expect the writers wanting to backtrack everything that is culminating at this point.

Chance who is now back at the GCPD revealed that Heather’s death was not an accident and it looks like a murder investigation is underway. Sharon is about to have the walls close in on her. She planted the bloody rags in Daniel’s apartment hoping to point the finger at Dnaiel for Heather’s demise. I don’t buy it, and I think Nick, Phyllis, Lucy, Chance, Summer and so many others will see Daniel killing Heather as a massive stretch. Also it doesn’t help that Sharon is being questioned by her former lover Chance.

My biggest concern is how the writers plan to redeem Sharon with this storyline if that is even possible. She killed someone and that eye for an eye motive doesn’t really work here because Cassie’s death was an accident, whereas Heather’s is intentional. Sharon Case is a staple on “Y&R” and I don’t see the soap opera getting rid of the character, so this will be interesting to watch.

Why? It feels like this could bring Phyllis closer to both Billy and Nick as she grieves, Mariah and Faith will be forced to see the worst in their mother, Nick will be left flabbergasted, and the repercussions for Sharon in GC will be grand to say the least. With that said, there are other things happening in town. Kyle and Audra’s war has intensified as Kyle got the leverage to get Victor to fire Audra. Kyle feels like he is winning, but Claire is seeing a side of the guy she is smitten with that she doesn’t love.

This is bad for Kyle because Audra is out for blood and when that woman wants revenge she tends to get it and that is something to worry about. Making matters worse is Nate has a mystery about to unfold involving Amy Lewis. It’s a name that is on the tip of his tongue, but Nate hasn’t connected the dots just yet. Must say I’m happy to see NATE is actually getting a solo storyline that doesn’t involve the Newman family or business.

Chelsea is determined to remove Adam from her love life and focus on her own. Good luck with that Chelsea because I think Billy is about to be pushed into the direction of Phyllis or Sally. Sally would be much more intriguing to say the least. Last but not least, Victor is still up to no good as it is open knowledge that he’s coming after Chancellor Abbott. When the grandkids know that is bad, and Lily open your eyes Victor is playing you like a fiddle and you think all is good? I cannot wait till the other shoe drops and she is stunned to see she has been played.