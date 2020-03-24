SHERMAN OAKS—Heavy rains in Sherman Oaks triggered a mudslide opening a sinkhole and damaging multiple properties Sunday, March 22.

Officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a report of a mudslide on the 15500 block of West Hamner Drive at about 10:06 p.m. They discovered a hillside that collapsed which caused a mudslide, flooding a nearby home and damaging two others.

Debris from the mudslide damaged the backyard pool of one of the properties causing a sinkhole to form alongside the home.

A home in danger was evacuated during LAFD’s operation. Heavy rains further complicated LAFD’s efforts in containing the mudslide causing officials to request aid from city building officials.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or to what extent the homes were damaged.