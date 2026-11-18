MALIBU—The city of Malibu is warning resident that a major storm is expected to impact the region Wednesday, November 18 thru Thursday, November 19. Heavy rain, potential flooding, mudslides, debris flows and hazardous road and beach conditions are forecast.

Rainfall: 1–3 inches common, with 3–5 inches possible in foothills. Peak rates of 0.33–0.66 inches per hour, up to 1 inch per hour in thunderstorms and some foothills. Thunderstorms possible. Flood Watch in effect for LA County: Thurs, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Individuals should:

-Prepare for mudslides, debris flows, flooding, coastal erosion, hazardous beaches and dangerous roads.

-Power and traffic signal outages possible. Under California law, stop completely at malfunctioning traffic signals. Watch for rocks, mud, water, workers and work vehicles. Keep headlights on.

-Never approach downed power lines. Stay back, warn others and call 911.

-Beach hazards include erosion, heavy surf and rip currents. Stay off rocks and jetties.

-Never drive around barricades or through flowing water.

Sandbags will be available at:

• All LA County Fire Stations: Empty bags to fill yourself

• Camp 13, 1252 Encinal Canyon Rd: Sand and empty bags

• Fire Station 70, 3970 Carbon Canyon Rd at PCH: Sand and empty bags

• Zuma Beach Main Entrance: Sand and empty bags

• Malibu Equestrian Park, 6225 Merritt Dr (off Morning View Dr near PCH): Filled sandbags, for area residents

• Look up sandbag locations in LA County: https://pw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags/

-Do not remove sand from beaches.

To stay informed monitor local AM/FM radio using handheld or car radios if power or cell service is out. NWS LA/Oxnard: https://www.weather.gov/lox/.