TOPANGA—The Los Angeles Police Department Topanga Division is asking for the public’s help in locating Kyra Mangayayam, a 19- month old girl who was abducted by her mother.

The LAPD reported on November 29, Kyra was last seen at 1:15 p.m., in the 20200 block of Keswick Street in Winnetka. She was taken by her mother known as Diana Robles, who does not have custody rights.

Kyra is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, standing at 2 feet tall and 5 inches tall, and weighing approximately 35 pounds. The child was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, red pants, and white socks with pink toes.

The suspect /mother is described as Diana Robles, a Hispanic female, with black hair, brown eyes, standing at 5 feet and 2 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants, and black shoes. She is driving a White 2012 Ford Focus Hatchback license plate number 9ARV684.

Anyone who has details on the whereabouts of Kyra Mangayayam or Diana Robles is asked to contact Topanga Division Detectives at 818 756-3525. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org .

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org , and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an onlinetip. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.