CALIFORNIA—On Monday, July 15, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that the family of Beryl Angela Thomas and detectives from the Wilshire Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

The LAPD reported on July 11, Thomas was last seen in the Fairfax area in the 1400 block of Hi Point Street. She frequents the area of Fairfax Avenue and Pico Boulevard and is known to use the Los Angeles public bus system.

She is described as a 69-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

The family is unaware of the clothing Beryl Angela Thomas was wearing at the time of her disappearance, but she frequently wears a long sleeve shirt and sweatpants as well as dark-colored rimmed prescription glasses. The family wants the public to be aware that Beryl Angela Thomas may be confused or disoriented if contacted.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Beryl Angela Thomas contact Wilshire Division detectives at (213) 922-8205. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222- 8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.